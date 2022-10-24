RPD will crack down on impaired drivers during Halloween

REIDSVILLE — The Reidsville Police Department contends that impaired drivers are scarier than just about anything creeping around this Halloween. And they plan to be on the look out for drunk drivers over the upcoming holiday, the RPD said in a news release.

Dubbed the Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Campaign, the RPD plans to step up patrols from Oct. 24-31 as part of the statewide law enforcement crackdown by the same name.

“The Reidsville Police Department takes impaired driving very serious. We will be vigorous in attempting to apprehend and arrest impaired drivers. Please, have a designated driver so that the streets and highways are safe for everyone to use," said Reidsville Police Chief Ray Gibson.

The heightened patrol comes after North Carolina saw more than 28 people killed or seriously injured in 250 alcohol-related crashes on its roads during last year’s Halloween Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign.

Rockingham County reported 63 crashes with 1 person having serious injuries last Halloween week.

Increased enforcement during specific campaign periods year-round is a key part of making North Carolina roads safer, highway safety experts say, noting 2021 marked the most traffic fatalities across the state since 1973.

For more information about the Halloween Booze It & Lose It enforcement effort in Reidsville, contact the Sgt. W. Joyce at (336) 347-2352.