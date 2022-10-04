RPD's Cpl. Payton Lingle discusses Civil Response course with Kiwanis

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville Police Department's Cpl. Payton Lingle spoke recently to the Reidsville Kiwanis Club about the RPD's Civil Response Course, an education program which involves learning how to respond to active shooting situations.

Lingle pointed out that some 464 mass shootings have occurred since the year 2000. A mass shooting is defined as four or more people being shot.

Lingle told the club that "it is no longer a question of if a shooting will occur, but when a shooting will occur."

He further emphasized that everyone should have a plan for escaping such an attack wherever they may be. Their choices: run, hide or fight.

"We hear about mental health being a factor in why someone becomes a shooter, and, in many cases, it is true,'' he said. "But some people are just plain mean,'' Lingle said.

Often shooters plan out their attacks. If their target is an individual, they find out that person's pattern of daily living such as when they may leave for work, the route they take, stops along the way, etc.

In the case of attacking a group, such as a church gathering, a school or concert, they plan well ahead and sometime broadcast what they plan to do ahead of their crime, Lingle said.

"We hear mostly about school shootings, but 50% of the mass shootings are aimed at businesses, such as nightclubs, workplaces, churches, etc. In most cases, the shooter has no profile which makes it difficult to know who may become a shooter.''

He discussed how to make decisions about whether to run, hide or fight and how to do each.

In Reidsville, the police response time to a typical shooter situation is 3 to 6 minutes, he said.

The police focus on a shooting is to stop the shooter first.

If a group such as clubs, churches, businesses would like to have the entire Civil Response Course presented, contact Lingle at 336-347-2338 or e-mail plingle@ci.reidsville.nc.us

The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at the Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitors are welcome.