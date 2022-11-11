Ruffin Fire Department will receive $1.3M for new substation

RUFFIN — North Carolina Fire Marshal and Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey, in partnership with N.C. Rep. Reece Pyrtle recently presented the Ruffin Fire Department with a check for $433,000, the first installment of funds for the construction of a new $1.3 million substation.

The cash infusion will go toward much needed capital improvements for the rural fire department tucked in the northeastern corner of Rockingham County — plans that delight longtime Ruffin Fire Chief Eric Minter.

Minter has hoped for a substation for his department for the past 20 years, he said in a recent news release.

As one of the most rural communities in the county, full of expansive farms with a population of about 2,900, Ruffin will benefit from a substation because it will widen the range of fire protection, giving firefighters quicker access to gear, Pyrtle explained in the release.

“When you can help public safety departments in a quest to serve the people of Rockingham County and enhance the services they provide, it’s a great opportunity,” Pyrtle said. “These folks do a great job of protecting their community. It’s been a privilege to help.”

Some time ago, Assistant Ruffin Fire Chief Jonathan Compton mentioned the need for a substation to Pyrtle. In turn, Pyrtle sought help with funding from the N.C. General Assembly and the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal.

“It’s the first time in the history of North Carolina that we’ve had this size of a contribution go to any fire department,'' Causey said in the release.

“No more has ever been done than in this last legislative session in helping fire departments in need across our state.”

The remaining balance of the funds will be dispersed to the fire department over the coming year for the station that is slated to be built near NC Hwy. 700, the release said.

Rockingham County Commissioners are expected to update the public on the construction as it progresses, they announced in a recent news release.