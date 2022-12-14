Ruffin man charged with road rage after opening fire on fellow motorist

RUFFIN— A Ruffin man was arrested on Friday morning after he allegedly fired a gun at another driver along Oregon Hill Road in a fit of road rage, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Reports of the incident came in at around 10: 49 a.m. and investigators with the sheriff's office arrested Paul Joseph Michauskas, 29, of 332 Kennon Road and charged him with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The conflict between Michauskas, who drove a white Ford Focus, and the driver of a Nissan Sentra began on US 29 Business and continued down Oregon Hill Road, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Michauskas stopped his car on Oregon Hill Road in front of the Sentra, produced a hand gun and fired three shots at the Sentra.

The alleged attack prompted the Sentra driver to strike the driver's side door of the Focus in an attempt to elude the gunfire, the release said.

The unidentified driver of the Nissan was not charged with any crime and both the unidentified driver and Michauskas came away from the incident unharmed, the sheriff's office said in the release.

Michauskas is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 15.