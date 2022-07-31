Ruffin search warrant nets $100K worth of drugs, firearms, cash; two arrested

RUFFIN — Rockingham County authorities, along with investigators with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, searched a home here on July 21 and netted roughly $100,000 worth of illicit drugs, cash, firearms and charged two men with multiple drug crimes.

The agencies served a search warrant at 149 Ruffin School Road and arrested Robert Deangelo Reid, 32, of 9815 U.S. 29, Pelham, and John Henry Adams, Jr., 35, of 392 Jennings Blackwell Road, also in Pelham, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The men face multiple felony charges related to the discovery of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, weapons and cash, the release said.

Investigators discovered and seized 258 grams of a fentanyl/cocaine mix, 14 grams of fentanyl, six grams of heroin, 10 grams of cocaine, seven grams of crack cocaine, more than $7,300 in cash and three firearms, one of which was stolen.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration website, the amount of fentanyl seized was enough to potentially kill 139,000 people — more than the county’s population of about 93,000, the release said.

Reid’s charges include: trafficking opium, a Level III narcotic; two counts of trafficking cocaine, a Level II; trafficking opium, a Level III; trafficking opium, a Level I; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine; and maintaining a dwelling to sell drugs. Fentanyl and heroin are members of the drug class opiates as cited in the charges.

Reid is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Adams was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine.

He is being held in the Rockingham County jail on a $20,000 secured bond.

No court dates for the men were immediately available.