RUFFIN — Rockingham County vice narcotics detectives arrested two men and seized a large amount of cocaine, marijuana, cash and firearms on June 16 during a search of a home here.

Detectives charged Michael King, 40, of the searched home at 391 Cannon Road with the following:

* Trafficking cocaine

* Maintaining a dwelling for drug sales

* Possession of a stolen firearm

* Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

King is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $50,000 secured bond.

Junious Alphonza Blackwell, 37, also of 391 Cannon Road, was charged with:

* Trafficking Cocaine

* Maintaining a dwelling for drug sales.

* Possession of a stolen firearm

* Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

* Possession of a firearm by a felon

* Possession of drug paraphernalia

Blackwell was placed in the jail on a $750,000 secured bond.

The sheriff's office said in a press release that one of the guns recovered during the search was reported stolen in 2013 in Rockingham County.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information on illegal drug sales in Rockingham County to call the Rockingham County CrimeStoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683. All callers remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to arrests.