RVL City Manager Summer Woodard talks growth with Kiwanis

REIDSVILLE — Summer Woodard, the new Reidsville City Manager, was guest speaker at the Reidsville Kiwanis Club's Oct. 7 meeting.

Although she has only been in Reidsville for four months, Woodard said she is pleased with the team work and the progressive approach she finds within city government.

"Our city council is willing to think outside the box" in our planning, Woodard said. She noted that many businesses are interested in coming to Reidsville and that officials are undertaking creation of a strategic plan for downtown.

And the city is bustling with recent growth. In the past few weeks, the Reidsville Showcase opened in the old Rockingham Theater building on Gilmer Street downtown featuring the band Exile. Lucky City Brewery, a cooperative with indoor and outdoor seating also enjoyed a big grand opening with food trucks, live music and healthy patronage.

Woodard said a Greensboro Development Company has cleared land along Barnes Street and is in the process of deciding how to use it.

The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at the Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitors are welcome.