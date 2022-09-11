RVL kindergartener claims bus driver shoved her, parent wants "justice"

REIDSVILLE — After children and at least one parent alleged a bus driver shoved a child on Wednesday, Rockingham County Schools administrators have suspended the driver and begun an investigation into the incident, a RCS spokesman said Thursday.

Kayla Satterfield of Reidsville said in a Facebook post on Thursday that she wants “justice” for her 5-year-old daughter, a student at Moss Street Partnership School here who said her bus driver grabbed her arms and shoulders and shoved her into a seat as she boarded the bus for home on Wednesday.

The kindergartener called Satterfield upset and Facetimed with her from the bus at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Satterfield said.

“When I was asking her what was wrong, she just kept crying and the bus driver took the phone and told me she would be OK ... he was just trying to get her to sit down,” Satterfield told FOX 8-WGHP.

“Then another little girl took the phone from him and said she was not OK, he had put his hands on her.”

Satterfield wrote on her Facebook page that the alleged shoving happened while the bus was still at the school parking lot on Wednesday.

An incident report from the Reidsville Police Department lists seven children, including Satterfield’s daughter, as making claims of simple assault by the driver.

“This case is under an active investigation, therefore it has not been determined if there will be charges yet,’’ said RPD spokeswoman Venus Carter.

But Satterfield insisted in her social media post that authorities take action.

“ ... no matter the situation, that man had no reason whatsoever to put his hands on my baby or any other child on that bus PERIOD!’’ the post read. “If he had a problem he couldn’t solve he could have gotten another adult since he was still at the school. Instead he took matter into his own hands and put his hands on multiple children on that bus.’’

Moss Street Partnership School is managed by University of North Carolina at Greensboro. School officials said Wednesday that Moss Street staff, along with UNCG and school district administrators, will investigate the incident.

Adam Powell, public information officer for the school district, said administrators could not release the name of the bus driver or details about his work history on Thursday.

All bus drivers hired by North Carolina public schools must undergo a background check and drug testing as part of the hiring process, according to state law.

“Because this is an ongoing investigation, we simply are not at liberty to provide any more details at this time beyond confirmation that an incident did occur at Gilmer Street in Reidsville (Wednesday), and a RCS bus driver has been suspended pending completion of the investigation,’’ Powell wrote in an email.

“The incident involved a RCS bus and students attending Moss Street Partnership School, which is managed by the University of North Carolina at Greensboro,’’ Powell wrote.

Satterfield said she used a tracking app on her iPhone to locate her daughter’s bus at the 100 block of Gilmer Street Wednesday, where she found the bus parked on the side of the road and children standing outside the bus, crying.

“I feel like he should not be able to work there anymore he def’ should have charges taken out on him,” Satterfield said.

Parents of several students said that a replacement bus driver arrived at the scene Wednesday afternoon, loaded the children back on the bus, and took them back to the school where parents picked them up.

A single mother of three, including a first-grader who rides the same bus with her 5-year-old, Satterfield wrote that it’s now hard for her to relax about her kids’ safety.

“It’s sad now days you can’t even send your children to school without worrying, much less bus transportation, which is supposed to be safe just like school,’’ she wrote on Facebook. “Because in some cases us single mothers work and have no other way for our babies to make it to their destination. What is this world coming to? It’s just sad nothing is safe anymore, going anywhere or anything. Pray for my baby and the other babies on that bus. These babies didn’t deserve this for any reason ...’’