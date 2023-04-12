A second bill that would significantly expand the state’s newborn safe surrender law was approved unanimously Tuesday by the N.C. House.

Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 20 was recommended by the House Rules and Operations committee. The bill, titled “Safe Surrender Infants,” cleared the Senate by a 44-0 vote on Feb. 10.

An N.C. House bill with a similar objective — Republican-sponsored House Bill 125 — cleared the House by a 113-0 vote on March 7.

The primary difference between the bills is that HB125 says that if a county social services director determines that a surrendered infant was born in another county, the director must notify the other county director to coordinate efforts for the infant’s future care.

SB20 would amend House Bill 275, titled “Infant Homicide Prevention Act,” which was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Mike Easley in July 2001. Most of SB20’s legislation would become law on Oct. 1.

The law decriminalizes the parental abandonment of an infant not more than 7 days old who is not a victim of neglect or abuse.

While the infant currently can be placed into the temporary custody of a responsible adult, the preference as outlined in the law is an on-duty health-care provider, law-enforcement officer, social services worker and certified emergency medical services worker.

The bills remove the option of surrendering to any individual out of concerns that the individual could be connected with human trafficking.

“There are safe surrender/safe haven laws in every state,” Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Lee, said in support of SB20.

“It’s designed to provide a safe alternative for a desperate parent of a newborn who may be tempted to engage in action harmful to the infant.”

Burgin said that “I’m not going to say safe surrender is a big problem in North Carolina, but in some cases I don’t think we really know.”

DHHS said as of 2021, 16 infants have been surrendered in North Carolina. That included five in 2020. DHHS said in a statement that SB20 proposes changes to the Safe Surrender laws “in line with recommendations from the N.C. Child Fatality Task Force.”

The law allows the parent to surrender the infant without providing his or her name.

The bills would add allowing the person accepting the infant to ask the parent for their identity, the date of birth, and relevant medical history and the parent’s marital status if applicable.

However, the parent is not obligated to provide the information, and all parental information is required to be kept confidential.

