Salvation Army marches forth with loads of loot for Rockingham youngsters

WENTWORTH—Christmas will be brighter for more than 1,000 children and families who received large colorful red and green packages filled with toys during the annual toy distribution at The Salvation Army Rockingham County on Barnes Street. Excitement was high, as new bicycles were rolled out to accompany many of the bags for youngsters.

More than 70 volunteers, many from the Eden and Reidsville police departments, Reedy Fork Community Church and Genesis Ministry joined members of The Salvation Army Advisory Board to help with the jolly giving.

After loading loot into shopping carts, volunteers carried the gifts out to the families in an estimated 500 cars that drove through the parking lot and waited patiently for their turns to receive the items that would make their children’s holiday more joyful.

“What an exciting day,” said Major Syung Lee, noting the gifts came from throughout the Rockingham County community.

“We could not have done this without the love and support of this amazing community, doing the most good this Christmas season,” said Young, who operates the local branch of the non-profit with Major Hae Young Lee, his wife.