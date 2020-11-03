Salvation Army needs help with unprecedented holiday need

WENTWORTH — Imagine 12 hopeful children waking up across the county on Christmas morning and stumbling out of bed to find little to nothing from Santa.
Now, multiply that scene by 100 and you will begin to understand the scope of the problem facing the county’s Salvation Army as staff prepare to help families and children in need over the holidays.
This Christmas will be one of the most challenging in the charitable organization’s history with COVID-19 health restrictions complicating fundraising, and community need increasing exponentially.
COVID-19 has devastated many local citizens. Layoffs and business closings have meant Rockingham Countians have lost jobs, homes, grocery money and the funds it takes to provide a cheery Christmas to youngsters.
“We are seeing almost double the numbers we saw last year,’’ said local Salvation Army Executive Director Major Syung Lee, referring to more than 1,200 kids who need gifts for Christmas this year through the agency’s Angel Tree program.
Another 40-50 children are on a waiting list as the nonprofit tries to accommodate as many little ones as possible with less than two months before the yuletide season.
Consider the poverty rate in Rockingham County – 17.9%, well above the state average of 13.6%, state records show.
And the rural county of about 91,000 struggles with food insecurity with an estimated 4,210 children known to be without adequate access to nutrition, according to Feeding American, a non-profit that researches food shortages and solutions across the nation.
In fact 15.2% of all Rockingham Countians are uncertain about how they’ll fill their cupboards, and experts estimate 22.4% of all children in the county are affected. Add to that, hundreds of families here that had relied on public school cafeterias to fill their children’s stomachs with subsidized breakfasts and lunches, are now struggling even more. The pandemic means children are learning remotely for the most part and now count on family budgets to buy those meals.
While solutions to all of these interrelated problems are difficult, many of us have the means to help a child or two through the Salvation Army, organizers remind. And donations are tax-deductible.
Unable to use their iconic red kettles for fundraising outside of shopping malls and major retailers this year because of COVID-19 health safety restrictions, the Salvation Army has devised a clever alternative.
“Due to the coronavirus, many available businesses have closed or decreased their resources, where the needs of The Salvation Army's population have dramatically increased,’’ Lee said in a press statement.
“With that, our bell ringers seen at area store fronts and local retailers will have difficulty raising the required funds for all necessary programs this year,’’ Lee said. Instead, “we are issuing the “Red Kettle Challenge” in our communities to step up the efforts to continue to help families who are hungry or on the verge of homelessness. We need YOU ... the individuals, companies, schools, civic groups and churches to accept the challenge of having your own Red Kettle team with the goal of raising as much money as you can'' between now and Dec. 31, he said.
The agency is distribution 100 bright kettles to individuals, businesses, corporations and civic groups throughout the county so that folks can compete in the peer fundraising challenge.
On Friday, community leaders, including mayors, county officials and business leaders, met in Wentworth outside Mom’s Restaurant for the “Red Kettle Kick-off” with Lee and his staff.
"The amount we raise with Red Kettles will directly affect how many families we can serve all throughout the coming year. Our goal is to distribute 100 kettles with the hopes of raising enough money equivalent to the devastating loss we will feel from not having typical kettle donations,'' Lee said, adding that participating teams will be honored at the organization's annual dinner.
To become a Red Kettle fundraiser, call Tee Price, chairman of the effort at 336-339-5137 or Susan Thompson at 336-552-3024 or Colleen Sovich at 336-349-4923. If you prefer to give directly to the Salvation Army, make checks payable to: The Salvation Army - Rockingham County 704 Barnes St, Reidsville, N.C. and include team name on the memo line. Or make a donation online at https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/redkettle2020_rockinghamcounty.
ANGEL TREE
Another way to help is by adopting an angel from the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program.
To do so, you coordinate with the Salvation Army and pick a child, then purchase two or three age-appropriate toys and a full outfit of clothing to include a coat, shoes, socks and underwear. The new toys must be submitted to the Salvation Army unwrapped. And the items may be delivered to the Salvation Army’s Reidsville Headquarters at 708 Barnes Street from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday until Nov. 30.
To adopt an angel, call Major Hae Young Lee at (336)932-1564 or
Major Syung Lee at (336)215-5084.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!