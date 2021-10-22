Salvation Army offers late registration for Angel Tree through Oct. 20-22 in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County area families who missed the deadline to sign up for The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree Christmas gift program have an opportunity to register Oct. 20-22, agency administrators said..

Salvation Army Administrative Assistant Tanisha Broadnax, said the organization is “trying to do more this year'' by extending the deadline for sign-ups for the annual helping initiative that puts yuletide presents beneath hundreds of the county's Christmas trees.

Register for help from the Angel Tree from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 22 at The Salvation Army office at 704 Barnes Street in Reidsville. Note that the office is closed daily from 12-1 p.m.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, Broadnax said. And applications must have all the required documents, including photo ID, birth certificates, Social Security cards, and evidence of need. That evidence can be a pay stub, expenses and/or benefits, such as TANF, WIC, EBT, and Section 8 documents.

Anyone with questions should call the Salvation Army at: 336-240-2409.