Salvation Army opens doors in Mayodan

MAYODAN — Concerned that citizens in western Rockingham County were not getting access to all the services provided by The Salvation Army, Major Syung Lee will open an additional center in Mayodan on April 7 at the First Baptist Church.

Located at 101 South 1st Avenue, the center will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, by appointment only, for individuals needing help with food and paying their utility bills.

“We welcome the new partnership with The Salvation Army,” said First Baptist's pastor Torrey Easler. "We are glad we can provide a safe space for them to operate.”

Lee said he realized clients living in the western side of the county needed easier access for those services, usually provided from the agency's Reidsville and Eden hubs.

“We don’t want them to have to come to Eden,” he said. “We are going to reach out to them and be there for them to be able to get help easier for services they need.”

“We at First Baptist Church are seeking to partner with organizations that better our community,” said Easler. “We have tried to see where there are gaps for service in western Rockingham County as we are committed to our vision to help all people to become growing followers of Jesus Christ.”

“The need is always great and this is a beginning step,” Lee added. “Hopefully, in the future, we can provide assistance five days a week in a permanent location,” Lee said, estimating such a goal may take three years.

Currently, western area residents must travel to Reidsville or Eden for assistance. Many do not have transportation, are unable to drive themselves that far, or face high gas prices as an impediment, Lee said.

With the new service location, some clients will actually be able to walk to the help center.

Eden native Sibyl Carter will run the new site. She began working last November at the Eden Service Center on Morgan Road, providing assistance to the residents in that area as well as from the western part of Rockingham.

Carter is a graduate of Morehead High School and Rockingham Community College where she earned her degree in childhood development.

She was a third grade assistant for five years at Douglass Elementary School in Eden and worked for Eden's Food World.

Carter also worked for Rockingham County Head Start but, because of heart problems, was forced to retire in 2001. When she returned to work in 2017, she became the county's Head Start Social Services Coordinator and held the position through 2020.

Carter has a son, Marcus Nelson and four granddaughters. She is a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Leaksville.

“I like being busy,” Carter said. “I was bored to death being home all the time. I felt it was time to go back to work”

Laughing, she said, “I’m not bored now. We want to try to serve the community and sometimes you just need to be where they can get to you.”

“We hope this will be more convenient for residents in that area to seek emergency assistance,” Lee said.

Duke Energy provides the funding for utility aid, but The Salvation Army administrates the service. Lee reminded clients to seek assistance with their utilities before they face a cut-off date.

