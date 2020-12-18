Salvation Army rolls out bikes, toys, food, in spite of pandemic challenges

“Thank you for your support,” Lee said in his opening remarks to volunteers. “Hopefully, our kids will have a wonderful Christmas and will wake up Christmas morning and have something under the tree.”

In his prayer, Derek Bailey, senior pastor of Reedy Fork Community Church, asked blessings on the families who came in and the “generous hearts” that made it all possible. He was accompanied by the church’s student pastor, Ethan Fisher.

Lee said Reedy Fork members have sponsored needy children, or Angels, and raised money through the Red Kettle Challenge for Christmas projects.

Salvation Army Board member B.J. Case and his children, Zachary, 11, and Bethany, 10, were among the Angel Tree donors dropping off their gifts before the procession began.

Waiting patiently in line, Olivia Turner, 25, of Reidsville, said she was grateful for this year’s gifts because she has been out of work at a local supermarket where she was injured on the job.

Turner and her son, Colton, 3, were also diagnosed with COVID-19, and she hasn’t been back to work since then. Daughter Erica, 10, was not affected by the virus.