Salvation Army rolls out bikes, toys, food, in spite of pandemic challenges

REIDSVILLE — The local Salvation Army and volunteers packed scads of "sleighs'' with Christmas gifts as needy families lined up for a drive-thru gift distribution on Thursday and Friday.
Cars lined up before 9 a.m. both days and volunteers loaded large green and red bags filled with toys and gifts.
Bicycles and baskets of food were also handed out by the Salvation Army to provide Christmas for 1,200 Rockingham County children.
Reidsville residents got their toys on Thursday, while Eden citizens received their holiday loot on Friday.
“This has been a challenge this year,” said Major Syung Lee, a leader of the local charity organization. “In the beginning, it was very difficult.”
The pandemic has meant a sharp increase in need in Rockingham County. And requests for assistance from the Salvation Army increased by 20 percent over 2019, Lee said.
And while traditional Red Kettle collections are down this year due to pandemic health rules that prohibited bell ringer solicitation, businesses, churches and the community in general “stepped up and we were able to finish this year,” Lee said, noting that the agency was only 15% short of their usual holiday funds goal.
“I am overwhelmed,” he told the group of volunteers before they received instructions on special delivery protocols because of COVID restrictions.
Previously, family members picked up their gifts inside the Penn-Moore Community Center here. To promote social distancing, the agency organized a drive-through pickup for this year.
Reidsville Police officers directed traffic as cars lined up on Thompsonville and Barnes Streets. Each bag of gifts was assigned a number and Program Director Tanisha Broadnax and staff member Viridiana Martinez gave each family a numbered page and card with which to pick up their Christmas packages.
Workers in the gym paired the bags with the numbers and loaded the colorful sacks into food carts manned by other volunteers, including a number of home-schooled youths under the supervision of parent Julie Knight.
The kids are members of the Rockingham Athletes for God and Excellence (RAGE) basketball home school league. The team uses the Salvation Army’s gymnasium for their basketball games.
“We usually like to give back because they have been so generous to allow us to use the gym,” Knight said. “We also want to instill charity traits in our children and volunteering for the past four years has been eye-opening and rewarding to the youth.”
“We appreciate them allowing us to serve,” Knight said, describing how the children had worked from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., loading a constant stream of cars. One of their greatest rewards was the pizza they were served for lunch, she said.
“Thank you for your support,” Lee said in his opening remarks to volunteers. “Hopefully, our kids will have a wonderful Christmas and will wake up Christmas morning and have something under the tree.”
In his prayer, Derek Bailey, senior pastor of Reedy Fork Community Church, asked blessings on the families who came in and the “generous hearts” that made it all possible. He was accompanied by the church’s student pastor, Ethan Fisher.
Lee said Reedy Fork members have sponsored needy children, or Angels, and raised money through the Red Kettle Challenge for Christmas projects.
Salvation Army Board member B.J. Case and his children, Zachary, 11, and Bethany, 10, were among the Angel Tree donors dropping off their gifts before the procession began.
Waiting patiently in line, Olivia Turner, 25, of Reidsville, said she was grateful for this year’s gifts because she has been out of work at a local supermarket where she was injured on the job.
Turner and her son, Colton, 3, were also diagnosed with COVID-19, and she hasn’t been back to work since then. Daughter Erica, 10, was not affected by the virus.
Turner knew that dealing with the coronavirus and no paycheck would be tough this year, she said. She signed up with the Salvation Army in early October and was “relieved” when she got a letter saying her family would be among those to receive help.
She said she is “amazed” at the gifts and cannot wait to see her children’s faces on Christmas morning.
“It was definitely a life saver for me, especially with COVID,” Turner said. “It is definitely the best thing that has happened in 2020.”
Zack Wallace and Keri Stiltman said the yuletide treats helped them ensure a nice Christmas for their children.
“My kids are going to be able to have Christmas,” Stiltman said. “We are grateful for anything.”
Major Lee expressed his “deep appreciation to all of our sponsors, especially the churches, businesses, organizations and individuals for supporting our Christmas program. We couldn’t do it without their support, especially this year.
“We are not finished our Christmas campaign yet. Our Christmas kettles will be out until Christmas Eve and we are still accepting donations.''
To the donors and recipients, Lee had a special wish: “Thank you, God bless you, and have a wonderful Christmas.”
