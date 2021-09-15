Sand art, live music and more planned for RiverFest

Children will be encouraged to use their artistic skills at the Funmakers’ sand art booth when RiverFest returns Sept. 17 and 18 to the streets of Eden’s Olde Leaksville Shopping District on Washington Street.

Funmakers is owned by Virginia residents Scotty and Anne Smith, making their first appearance at the annual event.

Both are natives of Lynchburg, Va., now living in Goode in Bedford County, Va. He is retired after 15 years as a Genworth service representative; she is a semi-retired paralegal. They have three grown children and three grandchildren.

Sand art is not something the Smiths do themselves, Scotty explained. They provide supplies like colored sand and a container, usually glass, to the public at festivals. Participants make their own sand art designs in bottles and create a “masterpiece,” Scotty said. “No two are exactly alike.”

Initially, the couple started as hospital clowns years ago, entertaining children and adults at hospitals. Anne and Scotty needed to supplement their income when their daughter started college. In the mid 1990s, they began doing balloons and face paintings at festivals.

“We were at one festival and saw someone doing sand art,” and added it to their repertoire in a small area under their tent.