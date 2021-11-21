Sandhills Center will offer mental health, addiction treatment to county residents

WENTWORTH — Sandhills Center will help facilitate care for Rockingham County residents in need of mental health support, treatment for substance abuse disorders and intellectual and developmental disabilities beginning Dec. 1, county officials announced this week.

Rockingham County, in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, named Sandhills Center as the Local Management Entity-Managed Care Organization (LME-MCO) for the rural county of 91,000 where opioid addiction has been epidemic in recent years.

As the LME-MCO, Sandhills Center will make treatment options available to Rockingham County residents through a network of providers, county administrators said in a news release. Sandhills Center has contracts ranging from mental health assessments to housing assistance to family support.

“Similar to caring for our physical health, receiving regular preventative and supportive services for our behavioral health is an important aspect in everyone’s overall health and well-being,” said Felissa Ferrell, director of the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services.

“We look forward to our partnership with Sandhills Center and the various resources they have for our citizens in Rockingham County.”