Santa REALLY Delivers: First 50 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrive at UNC Rock

His package was on ice, but Santa delivered the best and most sought after gift on the planet to UNC Rockingham Health Care Monday morning.

His refrigerated cargo: 50 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the first to arrive at the 108-bed community hospital here.

"It was so wonderful to have such a celebratory atmosphere,'' Myla Barnhardt, director of marketing and public relations, said of the vaccine's arrival which prompted cheers from staff.

Frontline personnel will be the first to receive the precious first doses, Barnhardt said, adding that the hospital expects to receive more vaccines from Moderna pharmaceutical company in the coming days.

Dr. Bertrand Fote, medical director of the hospital's Emergency Department, was the first staff member to roll up his sleeve for the inoculation on Tuesday morning.

As part of a campaign to raise community awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated, the hospital launched a button campaign.

Each vaccine recipient is asked to write on a wearable button the reason they chose to be inoculated.

For Fote, the message was simple: "To encourage others to take it.''