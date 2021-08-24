Sautéed Brussels sprouts and chorizo: Made with love and good for the heart

Although Brussels sprouts are a nutrient-rich superfood, some folks are still a little leery about adding them to the menu. But don’t shortchange these mini-cabbages! They are a versatile and healthy side dish and, not to mention, one of my favorites. And when you add a little kick to them, the flavor is off the charts! Allow me to introduce you to sautéed Brussels sprouts with chorizo.

First let’s check out the two stars of the show – the sprouts and the chorizo. Start out by singling out any Brussels sprouts that are slightly large and cut them in half, keeping the small ones whole to make sure they cook evenly.

I love using Volpi chorizo because it has a nice garlicky flavor that not only pairs perfectly with the Brussel sprouts, but also really punches up the flavor. It’s made with fresh herbs that infuse the entire pan. It’s also super easy to cook with and roasts beautifully.

I add both butter and olive oil in the pan so the butter doesn’t burn. Once the pan is sizzling, toss in the minced garlic and let it get a little toasty before adding in the Brussels sprouts.