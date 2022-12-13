SBI charges county detention officer with bringing contraband to jail

WENTWORTH — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has charged Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden, with bringing contraband into the county jail, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

Jefferies, who faces a misdemeanor charge, was hired approximately three months ago as a detention officer at the Rockingham County Detention Facility and allegedly brought vape smoking devices there while on the job, the release explained.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page requested the NCSBI investigate after hearing allegations about Jefferies. State investigators typically handle such personnel probes.

Jefferies is no longer employed by the county, the release said.