RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on Friday confirmed that its financial crimes unit is investigating allegations of embezzlement and potential impropriety in the handling of Rockingham County High School’s softball team's booster fund.

“We were requested to look into the allegations by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department …,’’ said SBI Special Agent Shannon O’Toole, a member of the six-member unit, during a phone interview.

O’Toole explained that “someone at the school system reached out to the sheriff’s office and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got a problem with the booster fund.’ ''

In turn, the SBI opened its investigation of the alleged money-handling irregularities on March 29, according to O'Toole.

The sheriff’s office did not provide the SBI with a dollar amount, name of a suspect or date on which an alleged crime occurred, O’Toole said. “No specific amount (of money) was mentioned (by the sheriff’s office), no time frame, not even the calendar year,’’ he said. “And they didn’t name or point fingers at anyone,’’ O’Toole said.

But numerous parents from the school have told RockinghamNow that the fund contained approximately $25,000.

To untangle the controversy, O’Toole and at least one other field agent are in the process of issuing search warrants for bank records related to the booster account and interviewing individuals connected to the funds, the agent said.

“You have to be able to determine how the money moves,’’ O’Toole said, explaining agents will use bank records to ferret out the flow of booster club funds.

The Rockingham County School District's administrators would not say whether any staff members had been suspended as a result of the ongoing investigation.

"Due to the fact this is an active investigation by the SBI, out of respect and consideration of the alleged employees, and in accordance with all legal requirements, we cannot provide the requested information at this time nor make any additional comments,'' said Sean Gladieux, safety and public information officer for the district, via email.

"At the appropriate time and when legally permissible, we will provide you and anyone who requests information regarding this matter,'' Gladieux said. "We sincerely appreciate your understanding with us taking a very cautious stance so we enable our law enforcement partners at the SBI to conduct their thorough and comprehensive investigation.''

Such cases are not unique to Rockingham County, O’Toole said.

“This kind of thing is commonplace,’’ he said, adding that smaller communities often struggle to maintain checks and balances on coffers because bookkeeping is more informal and without guidelines.

“Unfortunately, after COVID, I worked a number of cases …. churches, too … where you may have one person collecting money’’ and safeguards are not in place, O’Toole said.

“You rely a lot on the integrity of one person without having any process in place.''

Stellar Season

Rumors circulating in the community regarding the investigation have hung something of a dark cloud over a very successful team with state championship ambitions. And, despite the unwelcome distraction, the team appears strong enough to add trophies to its mantle.