School day treatment leader speaks to Reidsville Kiwanis

REIDSVILLE — Serena Hooker of the Rockingham County Schools Day Treatment Center spoke to the Reidsville Kiwanis Club recently about how resource works to provide quality services to children, youth and families affected by mental illness and behavioral problems.

The school district’s program is available to children in elementary school, middle school and high school. Hooker explained that the center currently services a high number of elementary school children.

To be eligible for the treatment program, children and adolescents must have a mental health or substance use disorder diagnosis in addition other than a sole diagnosis of an intellectual or developmental disability, Hooker explained.

Another condition for eligibility: the child exhibits behavior resulting in significant school disruption or significant social withdrawal, Hooker said.

“Family involvement and partnership is a critical component of treatment as clinically indicated,’’ Hooker said.

There are four levels of treatment offered at the center and they cover various behavioral features. They include: Level 1: Reluctance; Level 2: Humility; Level 3: Hope; and Level 4: Execution/Interdependence.

Day Treatment staff collaborate with the schools and other service providers prior to admission and throughout a child’s treatment, Hooker said.

The Day Treatment Program is located within the SCORE CENTER on Moss Street in Reidsville.

For further information, call 336-634-3209.

The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon in the Fellowship Hall of Main Street Methodist Church here. Visitors are welcome.