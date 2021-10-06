Schools see drop in quarantine numbers, but slight increase in infections this week

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — For the second consecutive week, Rockingham County Schools marked a dramatic decrease in the number of students required to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposures.

The number of new infections diagnosed among the school district’s 11,700 students, however, crept up slightly from the week before, RCS records showed.

Between Sept. 20-26, 66 students and two staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday morning, RCS released new statistics showing 73 new student and two new staff cases were tallied from Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

By contrast, staff required to quarantine dropped by half during the same time frames—from 40 to 20, while students required to stay home dropped from 717 to 489.

RCS began recording the number of students and staff required to quarantine July 19, before the formal Aug. 23 start of the district’s traditional schools. Since that time, 4,778 students, or nearly 41% of all students, have been required to quarantine — some for as many as 14 days, while 315 staff have been sent home to quarantine.

And 609 students and 68 staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the same time frame.