Scout's Honor: Williams named to national Girl Scout board

Hope Williams, a rising senior at Rockingham County High School, has been selected for an elite Girl Scout honor.
She’s one of only 22 girls from across the country chosen to serve on the Girl Scouts of the USA Girl Advisory Board. Group members will work together to expand the Girl Scout mission for all young women, scouting administrators said.
Williams, 17, has been a member of the Girl Scouts since she was a first-grader.
“I like it,” she said of the organization. “It brings confidence and helps get you inspired.”
Her selection for the Girl Advisory Board was based on her involvement with Girl Scouting, leadership qualities, communications skills and the ability to represent the depth and breadth of the Girl Scout Movement.
Williams won a top honor last year, too. She was selected in 2020 as a Girl Scout delegate to the United Nations.
A planned trip to New York City to meet with other delegates from around the world was shelved because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Williams was still able to meet with them virtually.
Her UN group hosted a social media session where delegates advocated for gender equality, a movement in which Williams said she believes strongly.
Scouting is a big part of Williams’ family.
Her mother Terrica Williams is director of Reidsville’s Troop 30000 of the Girl Scouts, to which Hope belongs. The troop meets at Saint Mariah United Holy Church in Reidsville. Terrica said the troop has 17 members who range in age from rising first-graders to high school seniors.
“She’s kind of worked up to this, Hope’s mom said. “She’s put a lot of effort into it.”
At Rockingham County High, Hope Williams is an honor student, saxophonist in the band and member of the National Honor Society. She is a competitive dancer and participates in the Leadership and Service Ambassador Program, all-county band and numerous church activities.
Williams is a Silver Award Girl Scout, girl delegate to the 64th and 65th Commissions on the Status of Women, and has earned a number of badges, patches and other awards. She plans to continue her involvement in Girl Scouts as she earns her Gold Award, the highest award in scouting.
Williams hopes to attend UNC Chapel Hill following high school. She wants to major in business.
Williams said she doesn’t know any of the others selected for the Girl Advisory Board, but a virtual meeting between the members is planned for the coming week.