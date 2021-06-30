Scout's Honor: Williams named to national Girl Scout board

Hope Williams, a rising senior at Rockingham County High School, has been selected for an elite Girl Scout honor.

She’s one of only 22 girls from across the country chosen to serve on the Girl Scouts of the USA Girl Advisory Board. Group members will work together to expand the Girl Scout mission for all young women, scouting administrators said.

Williams, 17, has been a member of the Girl Scouts since she was a first-grader.

“I like it,” she said of the organization. “It brings confidence and helps get you inspired.”

Her selection for the Girl Advisory Board was based on her involvement with Girl Scouting, leadership qualities, communications skills and the ability to represent the depth and breadth of the Girl Scout Movement.

Williams won a top honor last year, too. She was selected in 2020 as a Girl Scout delegate to the United Nations.

A planned trip to New York City to meet with other delegates from around the world was shelved because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Williams was still able to meet with them virtually.

Her UN group hosted a social media session where delegates advocated for gender equality, a movement in which Williams said she believes strongly.