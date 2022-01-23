Sculpture to be installed at Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO — Installation will begin next week on a 70-foot-long, 32-foot-high sculpture that will arch over the circular drive in front of the Greensboro Science Center.
The science center at 4301 Lawndale Drive will remain open and accessible during installation.
Maryland sculptor chosen to create interactive art at Greensboro Science Center
The sculpture was created by Baltimore artist David Hess. He was selected by the Public Art Endowment of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro to create an iconic piece for the entire community to enjoy.
"The intention of this unique collaboration between the GSC and the PAE was meant to highlight how art and science are intertwined, a symbiotic relationship that has produced some of the most exciting, thought-provoking, and visually pleasing sculpture in the world today," Margaret Benjamin, who chairs the Public Art Endowment steering committee, said in a Friday news release from the science center.
"David Hess’ sculpture 'Relativity' is intended to engage viewers’ imaginations and symbolize a spirit of discovery and learning," Benjamin said.
It took Hess seven months to design and 11 months to fabricate the stainless steel sculpture, according to the release.
According to a February 2020 article on the sculpture, the $225,000 to finance the project consists of $75,000 from the Public Art Endowment and $150,000 raised by the Community Foundation, the endowment and the science center.
The endowment also will provide up to $30,000 in project administrative services.
When asked about his inspiration for the piece, Hess said in the news release, "Our perception of time and space is continually changing. As a species, Humans have always been motivated by our sense of wonder. Using the paradigms of Art and Science, we navigate the great mysteries of our existence."
"With the most powerful electron microscopes, we study infinitesimally small particles called Quarks (.000000000000000043 centimeters)," Hess said. "Space telescopes enable us to observe vast Galaxies 13,400,000,000 light-years from Earth (a light-year is 5,879,625,370,000 miles). These tools give us perspective on our place in the universe, between the Microcosm and the Macrocosm."
"Similarly," Hess added, "our study of science enables us to imagine the immense duration of billions of years of Geologic Time and the fleeting nature of a nano-second. We reside somewhere on this time continuum, between the permanent and the ephemeral."
"Places like the Greensboro Science Center remind us that we are here at this moment, at this place, only once."
The Public Art Endowment at the Community Foundation is a permanent fund for the creation of new community artwork and is the only fund of its kind in the area, according to the news release.
The collaboration between the GSC and the PAE meets the common goal of placing public art that benefits Greensboro’s cultural and economic landscape and for the creation of a public work of art that represents how science and art are so important.
While most of the public art in Greensboro centers on the downtown area, this project spreads the considerable impact of public art to other areas and populations in the city while honoring the importance of the new Battleground Park District and the science center's central role in this revitalization effort.