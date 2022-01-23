Sculpture to be installed at Greensboro Science Center

It took Hess seven months to design and 11 months to fabricate the stainless steel sculpture, according to the release.

According to a February 2020 article on the sculpture, the $225,000 to finance the project consists of $75,000 from the Public Art Endowment and $150,000 raised by the Community Foundation, the endowment and the science center.

The endowment also will provide up to $30,000 in project administrative services.

When asked about his inspiration for the piece, Hess said in the news release, "Our perception of time and space is continually changing. As a species, Humans have always been motivated by our sense of wonder. Using the paradigms of Art and Science, we navigate the great mysteries of our existence."

"With the most powerful electron microscopes, we study infinitesimally small particles called Quarks (.000000000000000043 centimeters)," Hess said. "Space telescopes enable us to observe vast Galaxies 13,400,000,000 light-years from Earth (a light-year is 5,879,625,370,000 miles). These tools give us perspective on our place in the universe, between the Microcosm and the Macrocosm."