Spring has officially arrived, but the Outer Banks is still seeing some of its cutest wintertime visitors.

A gray seal pup hauled out of the ocean to rest on Friday morning in Nags Head, and posed for some pictures by local photographer Wes Snyder. Staff from Jennette’s Pier responded to make sure the animal was healthy, pier spokesperson Daryl Law said.

While seals may look injured or lost as they snooze on the sand, they’re usually fine. Seals are common winter tourists to area beaches. After leaving their mothers, pups venture outside of northern territories in search of food, and often stop here to sun and sleep. They usually start appearing in late December, gaining them the nickname “Christmas seals” from local wildlife experts.

The OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network offers the following tips for those who encounter a resting seal:

• Give it a wide berth of 150 feet or more and keep pets on leashes.

• Do not walk between a resting seal and its access to water. If you have to walk around a seal, walk on the land side and avoid blocking its exit route.

• Be quiet around a resting seal. Loud or sudden noises will disturb them.

• Never approach closely. Wild seals can carry deadly diseases and parasites that you or your pet could get if bitten.

• Kayaks, canoes and boats should avoid close approaches to spots where seals exit the ocean. Engineless crafts can alarm resting seals and cause them to quickly enter the water.

• Never offer food to a wild seal. Seals are wild animals and feeding them not only allows them to lose their natural fear of humans, but is also illegal under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and could carry a hefty fine.

If you find a seal or any stranded mammal on the beach, call the OBX Stranding Response Team at 252-455-9654. On Cape Hatteras National Seashore, call 252-216-6892.