Search ended for 2 still missing after tubing accident on Dan River. 'This operation has transitioned to a recovery effort.'

“(We) want somebody to look at the water, the debris in the water from a new standpoint,’’ Cates said during a videotaped news conference Friday afternoon.

Cates said the four survivors were discovered Thursday near the dam, clinging to the tubes in the water and had been there for many hours. They were tired, very fatigued and had been “subjected to the elements for 19 hours,’’ he said.

None were wearing life jackets at the time they were rescued and it was unclear if anyone in the group was, Cates said. The four were treated at a local hospital on Thursday. Their conditions were not available Friday, but Cates said previously their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Cates said he did not know where the group began its Wednesday trek or at exactly what time. It was not known whether the family used its own tubes or rented them, officials said.

Saturday's continuing search was headquartered at Draper Landing, an access point to the Dan River at N.C. 770’s crossing of the river.

The landing is about 2.6 miles north of the site of Wednesday’s accident, a dam belonging to Duke Energy. The Dan River flows north about another 10 miles to the Virginia state line before eventually turning south.

Warning signs