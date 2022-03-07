Search on for Eden shooters who fled to woods after car chase

EDEN — Two men suspected of firing guns near a mobile home park here eluded sheriff's deputies early Saturday after a high speed chase, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies got a call at around 1:42 a.m. that residents of Stone-Eden Mobile Home Park had heard gunshots along Bob Trail. Witnesses said shots came from a silver Ford Focus as the car drove through the area.

Soon after, deputies spotted the sedan and followed it in a high speed chase. Officers with the Eden Police Department placed tire deflation devices along Thomas Harrington Highway and NC 14 and were able to deflate the suspects' tires.

The Focus came to a stop on nearby Town Creek Road and two men fled on foot into the surrounding wooded area, the release said. Deputies, using K-9 teams, searched but were unable to locate the suspects.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about the investigation or possible suspects call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.