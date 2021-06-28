Search warrant yields, drugs, cash, weapon

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville Police Department investigators arrested a local man after discovering marijuana, a stolen AR-15, cash and more at his home here on Monday.

Armed with a search warrant, officers arrested Isaiah Ogunyemi at a residence at 20 Circle Drive and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, officials said in a news release.

Ogunyemi is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond and is due to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 7.

The search came after a long investigation, the release said. And investigators are seeking two other men in connection with Ogunyemi, who kept 1.5 pounds of marijuana, a stolen AR-15 with a 50-round magazine, a Glock pistol and $2,011 dollars at the residence.

RPD officers have active warrants for Broderick Lamont Brown for possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

They also have active warrants for Zaquain Martin for maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and possession of a stolen firearm.