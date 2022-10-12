Seasonal photo backdrops mean big promotion of Reidsville's downtown, officials say

REIDSVILLE — City promoters have figured out a clever way to lure camera lenses from across the region to their quaint downtown.

Realizing that clever seasonal vignettes designed as photography backdrops could bring Instagram-happy visitors, Reidsville City Manager Summer Woodard began the trend last Christmas, erecting dreamy winter wonderland settings throughout Market Square and Mural Park.

Now, Woodard and other economic development officials have rolled out a grand “Giant Pumpkin” themed series of fall photo settings — free to use and professionally designed— to continue the trend.

“Last year at Christmas, (Woodard) had a fantastic vision for decorating downtown and creating these great photo opportunities,’’ said City Marketer Judy Yarbrough. “People came from all over to have their family photos done. We had photographers coming all the way from Statesville to do pictures. And so many were posted by people all over, and the city was tagged over and over and it brought a lots of attention to our downtown,’’ Yarbrough said.

The Giant Pumpkin

The 7-foot-high metal sculpture, painted in glossy orange was created by Beechwood Metal Works in Burlington. Children flock to it, and it serves as a handsome landmark for all of the vignettes. Others include a vintage truck, a haybale sofa, complete with picturesque quilts, a bright red dog house where Snoopy resides, ideal for family dog photos. Visitors will find Minion characters to pose with. And there’s also a life-size poster backdrop for the Great Pumpkin.

In addition to the photo vignettes, officials say they are transforming Scales Street with a complete sidewalk redo and a recent complete overhaul of Mural Park.

New streetlights will soon go in, along with bump outs with new trees and spiffy new brickwork street crossings, Yarbrough said in a news release.

This downtown makeover should be complete by March, Yarbrough said.

“This project certainly shows the commitment of City Council to improve our downtown,’’ she said in the release. “Market Street was redone a few years ago, and this project was part of the master plan for our downtown.’’

Meanwhile, merchants here are planning for a Halloween Trick or Treat Friday on Oct. 28 from 3-6 p.m. The Downtown Merchants Association sponsors the event with shops offering candy, and city departments set up in Abstract Alley with tables and decorations.

For more information, visit riseupreidsville.com, or download the Roam Reidsville App for all upcoming events and happenings in Reidsville.