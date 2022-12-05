Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC to mark official opening of new headquarters facility

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC held a ribbon-cutting event to mark the official opening of its new headquarters facility last weekend at 3330 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. The new Second Harvest headquarters brought significantly enhanced capacity to the Food Bank’s mission to serve and grow collaborations to increase food security and build a stronger Northwest North Carolina.

The new facility was made possible by the successful completion of a $10 million capital campaign that surpassed its goal, further cementing the community’s dedication to fighting food insecurity across the region by addressing barriers to accessing food and underlying causes of food insecurity.

Access to healthy food is vital to supporting the overall health of North Carolina residents. According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap Report, 13.6% of people living in the 18 counties served by Second Harvest face food insecurity, including one in five children. At the outset of the Hunger for Change campaign, Second Harvest promised our community a new facility that will: Improve our ability to receive food and focus these resources where they are needed most; create greater efficiencies; increase cold storage to handle more fresh foods; enhance our workforce training; and engage more volunteers. Within the walls and garden areas of the new Second Harvest headquarters, and across the 18 counties served by the Second Harvest, the Food Bank team and our partners will deliver on and surpass these promises.