MAYODAN — With the arrival of spring and warmer weather, many people are planting and primping their yards and gardens. And McMichael High School students are back this year with a greenhouse full of gorgeous botanical offerings.

Each fall and spring, under the watchful eyes of McMichael teacher Mo Bell and Rockingham County High teacher Rosalina Webster, students plant seeds and start the tender care it takes to coax blooms of various plants just in time for spring planting, Bell said. McMichael has been doing the sale for 21 years.

And to make sure they have the best plants possible, horticulture students from the two high schools have been busy getting hundreds of ready for their annual plant sale, which will begin the third week of April and run through May.

Once their seedlings have matured, students transplant them to larger containers for selling.

They will showcase their work when they begin their sale. The public may shop during public school hours, Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. -noon on Saturdays. Find McMichael’s greenhouses near the bus parking lot on the west side of the school.

Locate RCHS’s offerings on the north side and at the back of the main building, next to the football practice field.

Students and teachers recommended the plants as ideal gifts for Easter, Mother’s Day and birthdays. And they are also perfect for landscaping around homes and businesses.

“We use the proceeds to help raise funds for the ag programs here at McMichael,” Bell said, explaining the project also gives the students hands-on experience in growing, marketing and customer service.

McMichael’s prices are: four vegetable plants for $5; and $15-$50 for hanging baskets.

Among plants offered are Aloe Vera, Spike Plants, Purple Hearts/Queens, Purple Fountain Grass and a variety of geraniums and petunias. The geraniums and petunias come in singles, 12- and 14-inch and 20-inch hanging baskets. A new variety of Coleus and new colors of petunias are available.

This year, students have also introduced Serrano peppers, Carolina Reapers and other varieties of hot peppers for spice lovers.

Among the tomato plants available are: Mountain Pride, German Johnson, Better Boy, Big Beef, Black Krim, Chef Choice, and cherry cherry tomatoes.

Because demand has increased as a result of satisfied customers, students have had to grow more plants each year to handle the growng customer base, Bell said.

Churches often purchase the plants to decorate their sanctuaries. They order the larger plants for their chapels and vestibules, for example.

As other businesses have increased their prices dramatically, customers will be saving money when they purchase their plants from the students, they said.

During the COVID-19 shutdowns, sales remained pretty health as community volunteers took the opportunity to work in the greenhouses when they couldn’t get out and do other things.

Bell, who has taught at McMichael for 21 years, said he and his students list prospective buyers for their plants on a board in the classroom. Then they call and/or visit them to offer their plants.

Some businesses, such as landscaping companies, buy theirs in bulk.

“I guarantee all my plants,” he said, noting he raises many of his vegetables organically.

RCHS Agriculture teacher Webster said due to a power loss in their greenhouses, students lost a lot of their seedlings to the cold.

“But, we are working hard at rebuilding and still will have an assortment of vegetables, annuals, hanging baskets, bedding plants and some native plants,” she said.

“We are trying to get into native plants like American Beauty Berries, Cardinal flowers, Forsythia and house plants as well as maple tree cuttings.”

Plans are to sell plants from the third week in April until Mother’s Day week.

The Saturday before Mother’s Day, plants will be available from 9a.m. -1p.m., Webster noted.

Prices will range from $2 for individual four-inch pots to $20 for hanging baskets.