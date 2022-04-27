 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seeds of Wisdom

Little Jaraiya Neal of Madison spent Tuesday morning with her grandmother, Bessie Neal, learning about how to choose flowers for spring planting. Jaraiya, 3, and her green-thumbed caregiver studied a packet of zinnias, the stalwart flower for hot months in the South. Garden centers all across Rockingham County are buzzing with eager gardeners scooping up annuals and perennials to brighten their yards.

