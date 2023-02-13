"The Passion of Antígona Pérez," written by Puerto Rican playwright Luis Rafael Sánchez is an adaptation of the Greek classic tragedy Antigone by Sophocles. Sánchez creates a world under the tyrannical power of Creón Molina, the dictator of Antígona’s hometown. Set in the fictional South American town of Molina, Antígona defies the forceful government in an act of rebellion. The play exposes corruption in established systems of power comparable to those found in the United States and other countries in North America. UNCG’s School of Theatre production of The Passion of Antígona Pérez is directed by Robi-Arce Martínez, who accentuates the themes of propaganda, oppression, civil unrest, the power of the media, and self-sacrifice in the play.

Martínez incorporates the Greek chorus akin to that found in Greek tragedies, to represent Antígona’s conscience. Influenced by the Japanese dance art form of butoh and supported by his training in ensemble-based physical theatre, Martínez directed the cast to create images with their bodies of the many murder victims of tyrannical, corrupt, political organizations. In collaboration with the School of Dance, choreographer Maurice Watson helped create lasting, haunting images onstage.

The Passion of Antígona Pérez runs Feb.17-18 and 22-25 at 7:30 pm, as well as Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. in Taylor Theatre. There will be a post-show Frame/Works discussion hosted through Zoom on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336-334-4392, or in person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street in Greensboro, NC 27412. UNCG Theatre Box Office’s hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Face coverings are not required but are recommended for in-person performances.

