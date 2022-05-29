 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Selfless and Celebrated

REIDSVILLE — Annie Penn Hospital recently opened its remodeled hemodialysis unit and surprised a generous staff member with an honor.

Angela Poteat, a longtime dialysis nurse at the Cone Health facility, is known for her dedication and for her selfless gift of a kidney to a stranger in need, a hospital spokesman said.

The refurbished unit is named in her honor. To celebrate, the hospital presented Poteat with a bright floral bouquet and applause.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

