Senator Richard Burr's brother-in-law agrees to testify before SEC over insider trading investigation

There was no overlap of the stocks sold Feb. 13 by the Burrs and Fauth. The Burrs bought stock in Mondelez in 2013 and sold it in 2015.

In May 2020, attorney Alice Fisher of the Washington law firm Latham & Watkins LLP said in a statement that “Senator Burr participated in the stock market based on public information and he did not coordinate his decision to trade on Feb. 13 with Mr. Fauth.”

ProPublica said Fisher did not respond when asked whether Burr discussed anything he learned as a senator with Fauth or other relatives.

Focus of SEC

The SEC probe has been overshadowed by a higher profile U.S. Justice Department investigation.

Burr’s office and his attorney announced Jan. 19 that Justice officials declined to bring charges of insider stock trading. It is not unusual for the political subject of a Justice investigation to be the one announcing a decision.

The SEC narrative for Feb. 13, 2020 said that at “8:54 a.m. Senator Burr placed a call from his cellphone to his broker’s landline … and directed his broker to sell $1.65 million worth of stock — all but one of the equities in his and his wife’s joint individual retirement account portfolio. The call lasted 12 minutes and 52 seconds.”