Senior Spotlight: Morehead seniors inspired by family

As graduation day approaches for Rockingham County’s Senior Class of 2021, RockinghamNow salutes graduates from the county’s high schools. This week, we feature profiles by guidance counselor Matt Queen, showcasing three stellar students from Morehead High School in Eden.
Alex Graniel Quiroz
The first time he stepped up to the plate at his YMCA baseball tryout, Alex Graniel Quiroz’s life changed. He was a young beginner, outfitted with his sister’s massive softball glove and with a pair of soccer cleats. But Alex didn’t care.
From that day on, the sport came naturally to him — he fell in love with it. The friendships and experiences that followed helped shape Alex into a kind young man with ambitious goals.
As a freshman, baseball helped Alex realize that Morehead was his home. He was one of the youngest players on the baseball team when a senior awarded him the nickname, “Bing Bong,” after a character in the movie “Kicking and Screaming.” Alex immediately felt included and validated.
At Morehead, Alex is a member of the varsity baseball team, the National Honor Society, and the National Technical Honor Society. He loves the relationships he was able to build with Morehead’s staff and students, and says he will miss the community after he graduates.
Outside of school, Alex spends time working alongside his dad. He names his father as an important role model whom he admires for being a hard worker and making sacrifices for his family. Alex also admires his older sister, who, despite not attending a university after high school, found her passion working as a dental assistant. Alex said he strives to model his character and work ethic after his dad and his sister.
After graduating, Alex is headed to Davidson College. His love of animals drives him to work with animals and he hopes to eventually become a veterinarian. Asked what he would like to leave behind at Morehead, Alex said, “Good memories for everyone and the memory that I was kind to others.”
Reece Tuggle
In Chapel Hill there is the old saying, “I’m a Tar Heel Born, I’m a Tar Heel Bred.” Of the two options, Reece Tuggle doubtlessly and wholeheartedly belongs to the former.
The daughter of a UNC alumna, Reece spent her childhood attending Carolina games, sporting UNC gear, and posing for endless photographs with mascot Ramses.
Reece grew up in Eden as the middle child among three girls and is particularly close with her sister, Blair, who is two years older.
Blair exemplifies many of the positive attributes to which Reece aspires: positivity, leadership, and service. When Reece was a sophomore at Morehead, Blair was accepted to Carolina. Reece was ecstatic and said it was then that she realized she wanted to follow her sister’s example.
A solid student who conducted herself respectfully, Reece until that point hadn’t defined her goals. Her sister’s success, however, inspired her to recalibrate her personal standards. She had a goal to power her effort.
Reece became a member of nearly every club available at Morehead. She became president of the student body, a Morehead Mentor, and a member of the varsity cheerleading and cross country teams. Additionally, Reece served as vice president of the Eden City Youth Council. As her responsibilities grew, so did her confidence and leadership ability.
Even with strong achievements, Reece spent much of her senior year worried about her admission decision from UNC.
But in January, she was accepted. The next day, she and a close friend who was also admitted to UNC met and shared a tearful hug. Next, they rode around Eden, blaring songs like “Carolina Girls,” “Carolina on my Mind,” and the UNC fight song.
Hatcher Hutchens
As he was growing up, Hatcher Hutchens spent plenty of time at his family’s 150-acre cattle farm in Martinsville, Virginia. In many ways, time spent there were the source of Hatcher’s work ethic and approach to life.
On the farm, he shared meals there with extended family, stepped in to help with daily chores and took responsibility. Now, a confident senior at Morehead, the enterprising Hatcher is ready to shape his future.
Because of his upbringing, Hatcher is resourceful and comfortable with hard work. And instead of remaining idle during the pandemic, he decided to make the most of his newfound free time.
Away from classrooms and isolated from other students, Hatcher mobilized his resources and founded a lawn care business. Since the start of the pandemic, his client list has him mowing 17 yards weekly and employing a few friends from Morehead.
Hatcher is involved in the Morehead Student Council and plays on the varsity football and baseball teams. He is also a member of the Eden City Youth Council and the youth program at Trinity Wesleyan Church.
After graduating, Hatcher will attend Western Carolina University to study business administration and pre-law. His ultimate goal is to become a sales manager and eventually own rental properties.
When he leaves Morehead, Hatcher wants to “leave behind a positive impact … this school has done so much for me.”