Senior Spotlight: Morehead seniors inspired by family

Outside of school, Alex spends time working alongside his dad. He names his father as an important role model whom he admires for being a hard worker and making sacrifices for his family. Alex also admires his older sister, who, despite not attending a university after high school, found her passion working as a dental assistant. Alex said he strives to model his character and work ethic after his dad and his sister.

After graduating, Alex is headed to Davidson College. His love of animals drives him to work with animals and he hopes to eventually become a veterinarian. Asked what he would like to leave behind at Morehead, Alex said, “Good memories for everyone and the memory that I was kind to others.”

Reece Tuggle

In Chapel Hill there is the old saying, “I’m a Tar Heel Born, I’m a Tar Heel Bred.” Of the two options, Reece Tuggle doubtlessly and wholeheartedly belongs to the former.

The daughter of a UNC alumna, Reece spent her childhood attending Carolina games, sporting UNC gear, and posing for endless photographs with mascot Ramses.

Reece grew up in Eden as the middle child among three girls and is particularly close with her sister, Blair, who is two years older.