Seniors in the Spotlight: Reidsville High School and McMichael High School

“My dad has taught me that it’s ok to fail, but that I must learn from my mistakes and give it my best the next go around,’’ Roberts said. “My mom has and always will teach me to be prepared and organized for any situation that life throws at me. My sister, Claire, has had a huge impact on my life. She is always there for me and willing to listen to what I have to say. Claire and I can tell each other anything and she will always be my first best friend. My family will always be an influential part in my life and I thank God for them and how much they inspire me each day.’’