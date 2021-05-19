Seniors in the Spotlight: Reidsville High School and McMichael High School

This week RockinghamNow begins its annual salute to Rockingham County’s outstanding high school seniors. McMichael High School and Reidsville High School seniors from the Class of 2021 are highlighted this week, and profiles of students from Morehead High School, Rockingham County High School and Rockingham Early College High School will appear in upcoming editions leading up to June 11, graduation day.
Schools were asked to submit information about their top five seniors.
Reidsville High School
Raina Mansfield
Raina Mansfield, the daughter of Rhiannon and Anthony Mansfield, plans to attend Barnard College of Columbia University in New York City.
Ivan Tarpley
Ivan Tarpley, the son of Joe Tarpley and Veranita Alvord, will pursue studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He is the winner of an ACC Scholarship and the Blue and Gold Merit Scholarship. A member of the ACC and Theatre clubs, he participated in marching band, completed the IB Diploma Program and was a member of the RHS Student Government. Tarpley also served as a delegate on the Human Relations Committee at United Methodist Annual Conference, Northern Piedmont.
Ethan Penny
Ethan Penny plans to attend High Point University where he will major in Exercise Science with the aim of becoming a physical therapist.
The son of Ed and Lisa Penny, he received the High Point University Presidential Scholarship . The Eagle Scout was a member of the National Honor Society.
Alison Brake
Alison Brake, the daughter of Jonathan and Alisa Brake, will attend the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Maritza Bahena
Maritza Bahena, the daughter of Tomas Bahena and Angeles Ruiz Hernandez, will attend Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C.
McMichael High School
Michael Lyons
Michael Lyons led McMichael High School’s varsity basketball team during a complex time, with a schedule abbreviated by COVID-19 restrictions and a team loaded with younger players.
“Michael has proven to be a good student and athlete. He has done well in the classroom and on the basketball court. As a varsity basketball player, he has worked hard to develop his game and to become a leader and Team Captain to a very young team this past year. Michael has a great attitude toward life and he constantly strives to do what’s right both on and off the court,’’ said his coach Randel Galloway.
Lyons also spent lots of time helping out with Galloway’s Back to Basics basketball camp for younger players, a camp that prepared Lyons for his time on the court.
“I care for the kids and seeing the little kids come through reminds me of when I was younger,’’ Lyons said. “It is such a fun time to talk to the kids, put them through drills, and teach them the technical side of basketball, all while having a fun time.”
Lyons plans to attend Rockingham Community College in the fall an study business. He plans to continue in his basketball career by trying out for the NBA G League.
Denise Simmons
Known for her passion for art, creativity and self expression, as well as business, Denise Simmons is heading from McMichael to Elon University.
She plans to study business entrepreneurship and minor in digital art with the dream of one day owning her own business.
“I’ve always loved anything to do with art and being creative. I knew I wanted my career to allow me to be creative, but I didn’t want to be a full-time independent artist. When everything closed down due to COVID, I started to research what I wanted to do and major in for college,’’ she said.
“I plan to start my own stationery business because people use stationary everyday. I want to design planners, notebooks, pens, and basically anything you can think of,’’ Simmons said. “My business will be a major project of mine throughout college and I hope to one day get a deal with the Elon University Bookstore.”
A member of the National Honor Society and Student of Promise, Simmons was also a member of the Technology Student Association, Beta Club, Student Ambassadors, Students Against Destructive Decisions and the MCM STEM Program.
She stayed engaged with her community by working as a volunteer at UNC Rockingham Healthcare as a volunteer, and holding down jobs at Food Lion and Apple House Catering.
Simmons received Elon University’s Susan Scholarship for $80,000 over four years and will be a member of Elon’s selective merit-based Odyssey Program for students who show academic strength and civic involvement.
Cassie Tanton
“My team is my second family,’’ Cassie Tanton said of her Fighting Phoenix volleyball squad. “The relationships that develop between you and your teammates is something truly beyond words and I cannot express the love that I have for each and every girl on my team. It’s being part of something bigger than yourself.”
Tanton leaves a legacy with McMichael High School’s volleyball program, school leaders said. She will head to Auburn University in Alabama in the fall where she will play for the college’s volleyball team and plans to major in Exercise and Sports Science.
“People ask why volleyball’s one of the things I focus on. Because I love it. Everyone has something they love and something they want to grow in. You can ask some people and they don’t have an automatic response. To me, it’s simple: volleyball.”
A member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Tanton also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, participated in her church youth group and played basketball and volleyball for the Fighting Phoenix.
A leading starter since her first year, Tanton played on the varsity volleyball team for four years. She was chosen as an American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom, a HighschoolOT.com All West recipient, and named Mid-State 3A Most Outstanding Player of the Year, an Under Armor All American, and McMichael’s MVP among many others honors.
“She is a special player and I think what truly sets Cassie apart, is her passion for the game. She loves to compete. She works year-round to be the best that she can be and always rises to the challenge,’’ said Marcia Woods, her volleyball coach. “Her intensity is infectious and I know she has got a very bright future ahead,”
Clark Roberts
Integrity and commitment to community are hallmarks of Clark Roberts’ personality, leaders at McMichael High School said of the senior.
“While all of my experiences have shaped me, I think the best thing that has happened to me was leading the student section and cheering for my peers. We were unified, together and we were a team. I will never forget those moments even after I graduate,’’ Roberts said.
Headed to North Carolina State University in Raleigh in the fall, Roberts plans to continue to volunteer and seek leadership roles.
“My dad has taught me that it’s ok to fail, but that I must learn from my mistakes and give it my best the next go around,’’ Roberts said. “My mom has and always will teach me to be prepared and organized for any situation that life throws at me. My sister, Claire, has had a huge impact on my life. She is always there for me and willing to listen to what I have to say. Claire and I can tell each other anything and she will always be my first best friend. My family will always be an influential part in my life and I thank God for them and how much they inspire me each day.’’
Roberts served as a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, FCA, Student Ambassadors, MCM STEM Program, the Varsity Baseball Team, and the Varsity Cross Country Team.
“I choose to lead in the classroom and baseball field to help others so that they can succeed in high school,’’ Roberts said. “I want to volunteer, not to get recognized, but to help others in my community.”
At NCSU, Roberts plans to major in Biological and Agricultural Engineering Technology with a minor in Fisheries and Wildlife Conservation. Upon graduation, he plans to work in Wildlife Conservation to improve agricultural and environmental systems by using science and technology principles.
“Wildlife and natural habitats are slowly starting to decrease around the world, and I want to be a part of the solution,’’ Roberts said. “I know I can’t save the whole world, but I can at least learn and share my ideas with other people who have the same goal.”
Austin Smith
Austin Smith was seven years old when his passion for flying got wings.
Now he is headed to the U.S. Air Force Academy to study Astronautical Engineering.
During his four years at McMichael High School, Smith has immersed himself in the school’s Air Force Junior ROTC Program where he is known for taking on leadership positions.
Active in helping form the Stellar Explorers program within AFJROTC, Smith has been a top student. The group combined Smith’s passions for space system design competition with system development and operation within a spacecraft and payload focus.
His leadership within the team helped McMichael’s Stellar Explorers make the top ten cut out of 400 teams during national competitions.
“Competing in the Stellar Explorers Final National Competition was such a great experience that helped me develop my skills as a leader,’’ Smith said.
Smith took dual-enrollment classes through Rockingham Community College in conjunction with numerous Honors and Advanced Placement classes at McMichael High School in order to position himself for admission to the USAFA.
He has received numerous academic honors, including membership in the Duke TIP Program through which he received national recognition. He further received the President’s Award for Academic Achievement, Daedalian Award, College Board National Recognition Program, and an American Legion Scholastic Award.
Smith’s ACT score of 35 out of 36 placed him in the 99th percentile nationally.
“Austin is one of the most intelligent, motivated, and caring classmates and friends I have ever come across. He has been a great leader within every organization we’ve been a part of together and has made such a great impact on my life and countless others,’’ said Lexie Pell of McMichael.
Smith served as Beta Club vice president, a member of the Varsity Golf Team and Varsity Football Team and Mu Alpha Theta.
Within the AFJROTC program, he served as group commander, logistics squadron commander, Stellar Explorers Team commander and as coleader of the high school’s Aeronautics Club. He has also attended AFJROTC Cadet Leadership Camps at Fayetteville State University through which he was awarded a private pilot’s scholarship training session.
An avid archer, Smith also works part-time at Food Lion.