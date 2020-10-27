Settle named member of ICIVICS Equity in Civics Youth Fellowship

In addition, fellows will contribute their perspectives to other initiatives led by iCivics. Students will engage with the CivXNow Coalition, a national cross-partisan coalition of over 100 organizations focused on improving our nation’s K-12 in and out-of-school civic education, and consult with the Educating for American Democracy initiative - a nonpartisan effort to produce a roadmap for integrating history and civic education for all learners.

Applicants were nominated by teachers and mentors for the program and then submitted a self-assessment and essay for consideration.

Keynon, a senior at RCECHS, is interested in how curriculum can support students in their passions surrounding community engagement, the environment, justice, and history.

“I gladly and humbly accept this invitation. I feel that proposing solutions to the problems in my community is far more effective than lip service, and I think this fellowship will be one of the best ways to learn how to create equitable environments within the community”, Settle said.

Keynon and the other 21 fellows participated in a weekend series of virtual meetings and workshops that kicked off the fellowship, including an inspirational session with guest speaker Education Evangelist, Jaime Casap, formerly from Google.