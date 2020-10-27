Settle named member of ICIVICS Equity in Civics Youth Fellowship

REIDSVILLE —Keynon Settle a student at Rockingham Early College High School, has been selected as a member of the inaugural Equity in Civics Youth Fellowship.
The year-long program will engage high school students from across the country to both explore how to make civics more inclusive and relevant to Americans of all backgrounds and to become civic leaders.
Funded by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the fellowship is part of a broader initiative of iCivics to explore the challenges that civic education has when it comes to providing relevant and equitable civics.
The fellowship gives students the opportunity to work with experts in civic engagement, advocacy, social and traditional media, and digital literacy to help build leadership and communication skills so that they can become student ambassadors for equity in civic education.
Keynon is one of 22 fellows. Selected students represent major urban centers on the east and west coasts, rural communities, suburban communities, and a cross-section of socioeconomic and racial backgrounds.
Throughout the course of the 2020-2021 school year, fellows will participate in virtual workshops designed to prepare students to tell their stories about equity in civics in compelling ways.
By the close of the program, fellows are expected to launch a national student-led social media campaign, engage in group discussions on equity, civic education, civic engagement, produce written pieces and media projects on equity in civics, and collaborate on a virtual showcase on student voice.
In addition, fellows will contribute their perspectives to other initiatives led by iCivics. Students will engage with the CivXNow Coalition, a national cross-partisan coalition of over 100 organizations focused on improving our nation’s K-12 in and out-of-school civic education, and consult with the Educating for American Democracy initiative - a nonpartisan effort to produce a roadmap for integrating history and civic education for all learners.
Applicants were nominated by teachers and mentors for the program and then submitted a self-assessment and essay for consideration.
Keynon, a senior at RCECHS, is interested in how curriculum can support students in their passions surrounding community engagement, the environment, justice, and history.
“I gladly and humbly accept this invitation. I feel that proposing solutions to the problems in my community is far more effective than lip service, and I think this fellowship will be one of the best ways to learn how to create equitable environments within the community”, Settle said.
Keynon and the other 21 fellows participated in a weekend series of virtual meetings and workshops that kicked off the fellowship, including an inspirational session with guest speaker Education Evangelist, Jaime Casap, formerly from Google.
"We’ve witnessed this year, and throughout history, the impact of student voice and student civic engagement. This program is designed to equip students with the skills they need to help them communicate their civic passions effectively,” said Amber Coleman-Mortley, iCivics Director of Social Engagement and Fellowship Program Director.
About iCivics
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor founded iCivics in 2009 to transform the field through innovative, free educational video games and lessons that teach students to be knowledgeable, curious, and engaged in civic life. Today, iCivics is the nation’s largest provider of civic education curriculum, with resources used by over 100,000 educators and more than 6.25 million students each year nationwide. Visit www.icivics.org to learn more.
