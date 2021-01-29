Seven deaths this week, health officials optimistic about vaccine supply

"We ... feel very confident that we will receive "some" allocation as a baseline from (the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services) in the coming weeks,'' Wright said on Thursday. "We are in the process of planning for next week with additional allocation of vaccines."

Wright is also planning for bigger vaccination campaign in future weeks as the federal government tells states to expect a 16% weekly increase in vaccination supply.

"We are aggressively looking at other larger retail and/or warehouse sites around the county that could sustain long-term vaccination sites, as well as satellite "pop-up" clinics to reach all citizens,'' Wright said.

Cone Health, which owns and operates Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, also announced plans Friday to increase vaccination opportunities in Rockingham County in the coming weeks.

"Cone Health is working with public health departments in Alamance and Rockingham Counties on vaccination efforts in the coming weeks,'' said Doug Allred, a spokesman for Cone Health, via press release.

The NCDHHS will send 2,925 first doses of vaccine to Cone Health each week for the next three weeks, the release said.

In addition, Cone announced that the state will allocate "event doses" for large vaccination clinics. Indeed, 4,875 event doses will go to the Guilford County Division of Public Health and the GCDPH will transfer part of the allotment to Cone Health to facilitate vaccination of individuals on Cone Health's waiting list, the release said.

“We are pleased that the state acknowledged our request for greater predictability in vaccine allocations by guaranteeing a baseline quantity for the next three weeks. We will continue to advocate strongly for vaccine allocations to meet our region’s needs and our ability to administer vaccines at high rates,” Cone Health CEO Terry Akin said in the release.

GCDPH will soon make its own announcement about additional appointments, the release said.