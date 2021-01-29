 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seven deaths this week, health officials optimistic about vaccine supply
0 comments

Seven deaths this week, health officials optimistic about vaccine supply

WENTWORTH — Seven more Rockingham Countians have died from COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the pandemic death toll here to 73 on Friday. And the four most recent victims reported Friday were younger than average, health officials said.

Most of the 69 other county COVID-19 victims were in their 80s.

This week, however, "The ages range was much wider this time— one individual in their 30s, while the other three ranged from early 60s to mid-80s,'' said Trey Wright, county public health director, explaining two of the deceased were in long-term care, or LTC, facilities.

Early in the week, health officials reported four deaths in long-term care facilities, though there are no reports of outbreaks at any county LTC locations, Wright said. 

Rock's infection rate continued to steadily decrease over the week, extending a trend seen over the past three weeks. On Friday, the percent positive rate stood at 11.1%, down from Tuesday's 12.5%, and a healthy contrast with the 16.2% rate of early January. Though improved, the infection rate is still far from the target of 5% or lower specified by the CDC, experts say.

The state infection rate on Friday was 8.7%. And 86 of North Carolina's 100 counties remained in the Red Zone, signaling the spread of the novel coronavirus was rapid in the regions.

On Friday, Rockingham County tallied 6,140 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 289 cases in a week's time. Between Tuesday and Friday, the count grew by 104 lab-confirmed positive cases.  

While the infection spike of recent weeks has subsided, the state and nation are bracing for new infection surges as a more infectious variant of the virus emerges from Great Britain. Two variants from South Africa and Brazil are also a threat because they have shown some resistance to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

So citizens should by no means drop their guard or relax their social distancing standards, Wright said.

"We have seen some downward trends that are very encouraging, but I still worry,'' Wright said. "... I pumped gas yesterday and counted dozens coming in (and) out of a store not wearing masks or remaining physically distant.  I even witnessed one person cough and sneeze with no attempt to cover their unmasked face.''
Waiting at least six feet from others, wearing masks and washing hands in warm soapy water —  the "3Ws" are key to fighting the spread of COVID, Wright said.
  "We must remain vigilant to follow the 3 Ws both during and after vaccination until the larger population has been inoculated,'' he said.  "With new variants making their way across the globe and now in North Carolina, we must stay steadfast to the cause of reducing the spread of COVID-19.'' 
 
And after last week's disappointing news that vaccine supply for the week had been cancelled by the state, the county health department kept busy this week phoning the 600 Rockingham Countians who received their first shots on Jan. 12 and scheduled those individuals for their second shots on Feb. 12 and Feb. 22.
 
The interval between shots follows CDC guidelines by administering second shots between 28-42 days of the first, Wright said.
"We ... feel very confident that we will receive "some" allocation as a baseline from (the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services) in the coming weeks,'' Wright said on Thursday.  "We are in the process of planning for next week with additional allocation of vaccines."    
 
Wright is also planning for bigger vaccination campaign in future weeks as the federal government tells states to expect a 16% weekly increase in vaccination supply.
"We are aggressively looking at other larger retail and/or warehouse sites around the county that could sustain long-term vaccination sites, as well as satellite "pop-up" clinics to reach all citizens,'' Wright said. 
 
Cone Health, which owns and operates Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, also announced plans Friday to increase vaccination opportunities in Rockingham County in the coming weeks.
"Cone Health is working with public health departments in Alamance and Rockingham Counties on vaccination efforts in the coming weeks,'' said Doug Allred, a spokesman for Cone Health, via press release.
 The NCDHHS will send 2,925 first doses of vaccine to Cone Health each week for the next three weeks, the release said. 
In addition, Cone announced that the state will allocate "event doses" for large vaccination clinics. Indeed, 4,875 event doses will go to the Guilford County Division of Public Health and the GCDPH will transfer part of the allotment to Cone Health to facilitate vaccination of individuals on Cone Health's waiting list, the release said.
“We are pleased that the state acknowledged our request for greater predictability in vaccine allocations by guaranteeing a baseline quantity for the next three weeks. We will continue to advocate strongly for vaccine allocations to meet our region’s needs and our ability to administer vaccines at high rates,” Cone Health CEO Terry Akin said in the release. 
GCDPH will soon make its own announcement about additional appointments, the release said.

How will you know when it's your turn to be vaccinated?

Wright said the RCDHHS will alert the community via the media about when various populations are scheduled to receive the vaccine. The county will also distribute the information on social media at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org. and through the county's CODE RED emergency alert system. To register for CODE RED alerts, visit:https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFFE135A8D6B.
 
UNC Rockingham Healthcare will also offer vaccinations through its UNC Physicians Network vaccine clinic as more doses becomes available from the state. To schedule an appointment, check availability often online at www.YourShot.org. No new appointments are available this week. 

 

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News