Seven deaths this week, health officials optimistic about vaccine supply

WENTWORTH — Seven more Rockingham Countians have died from COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the pandemic death toll here to 73 on Friday. And the four most recent victims reported Friday were younger than average, health officials said.
Most of the 69 other county COVID-19 victims were in their 80s.
This week, however, "The ages range was much wider this time— one individual in their 30s, while the other three ranged from early 60s to mid-80s,'' said Trey Wright, county public health director, explaining two of the deceased were in long-term care, or LTC, facilities.
Early in the week, health officials reported four deaths in long-term care facilities, though there are no reports of outbreaks at any county LTC locations, Wright said.
The state infection rate on Friday was 8.7%. And 86 of North Carolina's 100 counties remained in the Red Zone, signaling the spread of the novel coronavirus was rapid in the regions.
On Friday, Rockingham County tallied 6,140 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 289 cases in a week's time. Between Tuesday and Friday, the count grew by 104 lab-confirmed positive cases.
While the infection spike of recent weeks has subsided, the state and nation are bracing for new infection surges as a more infectious variant of the virus emerges from Great Britain. Two variants from South Africa and Brazil are also a threat because they have shown some resistance to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
So citizens should by no means drop their guard or relax their social distancing standards, Wright said.
How will you know when it's your turn to be vaccinated?
