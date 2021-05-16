Seven graduate from RCC's Respiratory Therapy Program

WENTWORTH – Seven students have earned their associate’s degree this spring in Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy at Rockingham Community College.

The graduates were honored during an official pinning ceremony on May 6 and held commencement exercises on May 14.

Graduates include: Megan Glenn and Tena Madren Shaver, both of Reidsville; Catherine Troxler of Ruffin; Jatinder Kaur and Alissa Shamburger, both of Greensboro; Tammy Turner of Burlington; and Katelyn Washington of Kernersville.

These graduates spent five semesters completing 73 credit hours in the program and are now eligible to complete the credentialing process through the National Board for Respiratory Care.

Such credentials will qualify them for a license to practice in a variety of healthcare settings with responsibilities for assessment, treatment, management and education of patients with cardiopulmonary diseases.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.