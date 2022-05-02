Seven NC restaurants are among the ‘most outstanding’ in the world, Forbes ranking says

SIMONE JASPER

The Charlotte Observer

North Carolina is home to some of the “most outstanding” places to eat in the world, a new report finds.

Seven restaurants in the state rank among the best dining spots on a list from Forbes Travel Guide. Those include eateries in the mountains, in Charlotte and in the Triangle, according to results published Tuesday, April 26.

Here are the restaurants that earned recognition:

• BLT Steak in Charlotte

• Dining Room at Inn on Biltmore Estate in Asheville

• Fairview Dining Room in Durham

• The Fearrington House Restaurant in Pittsboro

• Gallery Restaurant in Charlotte

• Herons in Cary

• Madison’s Restaurant and Wine Garden in Highlands

The North Carolina restaurants were among 253 places that earned spots on the worldwide list. Forbes Travel Guide said it came up with the findings after venturing across the globe.

“We verify luxury,” the travel guide said in its report. “Our highly trained inspectors visit every property we rate, evaluating based on up to 900 objective criteria.... While we inspect both service and facility, our Star Rating system emphasizes service because your experience at a hotel, restaurant or spa goes beyond looks — how it makes you feel is what you will remember most.

Of the North Carolina restaurants that received nods, Herons was the only place that boasted a “coveted” five-star rating for “virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.” Officials said the restaurant, at The Umstead Hotel and Spa west of Raleigh, offers quality ingredients in an upscale setting.

“A passion for locally grown fruits and vegetables and farm-fresh meats and seafood is evident in the often-flawless fare,” Forbes Travel Guide said on its website. “Fresh flavors, surprising combinations, and eye-catching presentations are the hallmarks of dining the experience here.”

Four-star ratings went to the Dining Room at Inn on Biltmore Estate and The Fearrington House Restaurant.

The other North Carolina eateries — BLT Steak, Fairview Dining Room, Gallery Restaurant and Madison’s Restaurant and Wine Garden — were considered “recommended,” defined as “excellent properties with consistently good service and facilities.”