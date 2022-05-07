Severe storm touches down in Rockingham County

Rockingham County officials declared a state of emergency Saturday after a storm swept through overnight, leaving behind downed trees, blocked roads and damaged homes.

There were no reports of injuries or deaths.

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said the early warnings provided by the National Weather Service and Rockingham County Emergency Services were crucial in protecting the lives of the people impacted by Friday’s storm.

“I think that is why we haven’t seen any injuries from this event because people had prior warning and prior notice to take shelter," Cates said. "I think that is why lives were protected from a potential deadly situation.”

An exact storm path has yet to be determined, but Cates said it appears the system made its first impact southwest of Wentworth, then touched down again just northeast of the township.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., sent a team of meteorologists to the area to survey the damage and determine if a tornado or straight-line winds caused the damage. Other members of Emergency Management are conducting “windshield assessments” of damaged areas as well.

The National Weather Service released tornado warnings near Wentworth and Reidsville about 7:20 p.m. Friday, May 6.

Less than a half-hour later, Rockingham County Emergency Communications began to receive reports of damaged structures as a result of what was believed to be a tornado. First responders were immediately dispatched to the impacted areas and found many downed trees and powerlines, blocked roads and many trees on houses. As the storm passed, a primary search was conducted; no injuries to any residents were reported.

A friend called Rockingham County resident Joe Baez Friday night to warn him a tornado was coming. The retired middle school principal said he had just reached the bottom of the steps to his basement when he heard what sounded like a freight train.

A few minutes later, it was all over.

On Saturday, Baez talked about the storm with the buzz of workers sawing through downed trees in the background at his home on Roberson Lane.

"I was watching the Braves game and a friend called me and said, 'Hey you better take cover.' I said what for? She said there's a tornado heading your way. So I said, 'Well, I'll walk downstairs to my basement,'" Baez said.

He said there was a lot of wind and noise.

"And then I heard trees snapping ... and then they started hitting the house," he said.

While they were all fine in the basement, getting out of the house afterward was a little difficult, Baez said.

"It didn't take but about two or three minutes for the whole thing to be over. ... I couldn't even get out my doors."

Another near miss

Two large oak trees fell on Karen Wilson's home on Wentworth Street. She said the trees crushed her granddaughter's bedroom.

"She would have been killed if she would have been in there," Wilson said. "I went back in there and the house was creaking so I ran out. I'm not going back in there. I don't know what I'm going to do."

On Saturday morning, Rockingham County Emergency Management established an Area Command Center at the Whitcomb Student Center at Rockingham Community College which was less than a quarter of a mile from a major impact zone of the storm.

Secondary search teams were deployed to perform another search of the impacted areas. That search was completed about 3 a.m. Saturday and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Rockingham County Emergency Management is using drones to obtain aerial photos of the damaged areas and determine a path of the storm.

In addition, EMS had teams out on Saturday working to determine the number of homes without power in Rockingham County.

Anyone who experienced damage to their home and needs sheltering assistance should contact the American Red Cross and Rockingham County Health and Human Services.

If assistance is needed, contact Rockingham County Emergency Communications at 336-634-3300.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.