Shark Week resurfaces at the Greensboro Science Center

The Greensboro Science Center has announced the return of its annual Shark Week celebration. This year boasts a timely theme, the Shark Olympics.
Shark Week activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today through Saturday, July 12–17. Activities and take-and-make crafts are free with general admission or GSC membership.
"Humans are innately fascinated by sharks, and they occupy many facets of our lives - from popular songs to new scientific discoveries. Shark Week is a way to get to know the facts about sharks and dispel many of the fears we have about them while having a bit of fun at the same time. This event is also a way to celebrate the importance and diversity of life in our amazing oceans. By dispelling myths and making sharks a bit more lovable, we hope to encourage everyone to contribute to shark conservation," said Alison Manka, school and aquarium programs manager.
At the Shark Olympics, guests will learn which shark takes the gold for competitive eating, high jump, freestyle swimming and more.
Schedule of Events:
July 12 - Munch, Munch Monday
Guests will discover what makes up different shark species' diets. The make-and-take craft for the day will be a paper plate shark puppet.
July 13 - Toothful Tuesday
Guests will be invited to play "Myth or Tooth" trivia to learn fun facts and strange myths about sharks. The make-and-take craft for the day will be a shark fish catcher.
July 14 - Wonders Wednesday
Guests will explore sharks’ athleticism, including their jumping and swimming skills. The make-and-take craft for the day will be a chomping clothespin shark.
July 15: Thoughtful Thursday
Guests will discover why we need sharks and what we can do to help them. The make-and-take craft for the day will be a shark fin hat.
July 16 - Freaky Friday
Guests will learn about some of the strangest sharks in the sea. The make-and-take craft for the day will be a shark mask.
July 17 - Supreme Saturday
Guests will find fun facts about sharks, including the biggest, the fastest and the oldest. The make-and-take craft for the day will be a shark trivia-teller.
The center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.
For information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.