Shark Week resurfaces at the Greensboro Science Center

"Humans are innately fascinated by sharks, and they occupy many facets of our lives - from popular songs to new scientific discoveries. Shark Week is a way to get to know the facts about sharks and dispel many of the fears we have about them while having a bit of fun at the same time. This event is also a way to celebrate the importance and diversity of life in our amazing oceans. By dispelling myths and making sharks a bit more lovable, we hope to encourage everyone to contribute to shark conservation," said Alison Manka, school and aquarium programs manager.