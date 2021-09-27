'She can rest in peace now': Family relieved after police solve murder 44 years later

RALEIGH — On Sawyer Road south of Downtown Raleigh, a church stands where Alma Jones once lived.

Her family, who gathered there on Thursday, can't remember when the church bought up the land. They can't remember when her wooden house was torn down, or when the brick building took its place.

But they know the house stood near the edge of the road, where the hedges now grow. They know that's where Jones, 77, was murdered more than four decades ago on Dec. 24, 1977.

The next day, on Christmas, the family learned she had died, said Jacqueline Evans Watson, Jones' great-granddaughter. Watson was 15 at the time.

Forty-four years have passed, and Raleigh police say they've identified Jones' killer, giving her family a semblance of closure they never thought possible.

"It's good to have some answers, some closure and a name," said Kenneth Evans, one of Jones' grandchildren, now 66.

"It was such a big gap, and not knowing or hearing anything, you just thought it would never be solved," he said.

On Wednesday, Raleigh police said DNA helped them identify Paul Crowder as the man who raped and murdered Jones in her home. He was 35 then and died in 2015 at the age of 72.