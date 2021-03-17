Shelby approved for civil rights marker

SHELBY — Sixty-one years ago, Shelby students took a stand by organizing a sit-in at a local drugstore.
On Feb. 18, 1960, about 70 Black students from Cleveland High School went from store to store requesting the same service as white patrons. They were refused and had doors shut in their faces. A sit-in formed at what was once Smith’s Drugs on West Warren Street.
The passive action ended with several arrests.
Those students, and the importance of the civil rights movement, will soon be commemorated with a marker where the sit-in took place, outside of the current Buffalo Creek Gallery at 106. W. Warren St.
The installation is part of the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail, a project that aims to have markers form a trail across the state acknowledging critical events to the civil rights movement in North Carolina.
The N.C. African American Heritage Commission is leading the initiative with funding from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, and with support from Visit North Carolina, and the North Carolina Office of Archives and History.
Shelby City Council applied to the program last year after learning about the sit-in.
“The research conducted by the Earl Scruggs Center staff and involvement of Uptown Shelby Association was invaluable in getting this project off the ground,” Assistant City Manager Justin Merritt said in an earlier interview with The Star.
The council voted in December to apply for the marker, and word of its acceptance just came recently.
Shelby was one of three applicants approved for a project.
The other two will be in Hertford and Lenoir counties. They will mark:
New Ahoskie Baptist Church in Ahoskie, where church members led 1960s civil rights efforts. Their work expanded access to public offices, resources and employment.
Adkin High School in Kinston, where students walked out in protest of inferior facilities. Their protests eventually led to the construction of new classrooms and a gymnasium.
“We are delighted to be a part of this milestone moment for the N.C. Civil Rights Trail,” said Deryn Pomeroy, the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s director of strategic initiatives. “These first three trail markers are the culmination of tireless efforts given by many individuals, organizations and communities. We commend them for highlighting this significant history and helping to make the N.C. Civil Rights Trail a reality.”
The markers will be installed this summer, and the commission plans to work with communities across the state to designate up to 50 sites where trail markers will be placed. An interactive web portal will highlight these places and others to guide people to history and experiences from the past.
The commission has opened a second round of applications for future markers. Apply at https://aahc.nc.gov/programs/civil-rights-trail.