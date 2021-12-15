Sheriff offers tips for safe shopping

Pay careful attention to your surroundings and avoid overloading yourself with packages. It is important to have clear visibility and freedom of motion to avoid mishaps.

When returning to your vehicle, look around it and in the back seat. Be aware of strangers approaching you for any reason. Have your car keys in your hand to avoid spending unnecessary time unprotected from the security of your vehicle.

If you feel uneasy returning to your vehicle alone, find a security guard and ask them to walk you to your car.

“During this time of year, busy holiday shoppers become careless and vulnerable to other crimes as well,’’ the sheriff said. “Credit card fraud and gift card fraud are on the rise. However, taking a few preventive measures can help.”

Credit card fraud

Keep a close watch on your credit card every time you use it, and make sure you get it back as quickly as possible.

Never write your PIN number on your credit card.

Never leave your credit cards or receipts lying around.