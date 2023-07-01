WENTWORTH — With the July 4th holiday approaching, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page asks all citizens to join him in making it happy, enjoyable and safe for everyone.

Page noted in a recent press release that the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission found in its annual report a significant increase in fireworks-related injuries in recent years.

Between 2006 and 2021, such pyrotechnics injuries increased by 25%.

Page urges families to be cautious during their holiday celebrations by following these safety tips:

1. Never allow children to play with or light fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby while lighting fireworks in case of an emergency.

3. Never use fireworks while using or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

4. When your fireworks have finished burning, soak them in water before throwing them out to avoid trash fires.

5. If your fireworks malfunction or do not go off, do not attempt to handle or relight them. Soak them with water and throw them away.

6. Familiarize yourself with your area’s rules and regulations on fireworks. Ensure the fireworks you are using are not restricted or prohibited.

7. Never point or throw fireworks at anyone, including sparklers.

8. Light fireworks one at a time and move away from them as quickly as you can.

9. Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting. Keep a safe distance.

10. Remember to have fun!