Sheriff promotes Mitchell to sergeant

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page recently announced the promotion of patrol officer Mike Mitchell to the rank of sergeant.

Mitchell began his law enforcement career in 2007 at the county sheriff's office.

During his years of service, Mitchell has held various positions within the Sheriff's Patrol Division, where he will now serve as a Front Line Supervisor for one of our patrol shifts.

"I'd like to thank Sgt. Mitchell for his years of service with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office,'' Page said. "Sgt. Mitchell is very knowledgeable and I have no doubt he will excel in his new role as a Patrol Supervisor.