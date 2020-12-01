Sheriff reports mild COVID-19 symptoms, but warns public to consider disease dangerous

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page suffered only mild symptoms from COVID-19 in recent days, but he wants the public to continue to respect the sometimes fatal disease as a serious threat, a department spokesman said Tuesday.

"While Sheriff Page experienced mild symptoms for a few days during his quarantine, he understands that COVID-19 affects people in different ways,'' said Sgt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the sheriff's office, in a Tuesday news release.

"He does not want to create the perception that his experience with COVID was a typical one, as we all know there is no such thing; nor does he want to seem as though he is downplaying the dangers of the virus by sharing his unique experience,'' Suthard said.

Page was back at his desk on Tuesday and "feeling well ...,'' Suthard said.

Suthard emphasized that Page had adhered to wearing a mask during the pandemic and observing social distancing and hand washing protocols. The sheriff urges community members to do the same, Suthard said in the release.

Suthard has declined since Saturday to say whether or not other staff within the RCSO have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.