Sheriff Rogers releases Guilford COVID numbers and safety protocol to protect inmates and staff

In a news release, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers informed the public that 26 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in one inmate housing pod at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro on Jan. 13. The previous week, three residents began showing symptoms of a fever. Those inmates were immediately quarantined, monitored, and tested for COVID-19 by the Jail medical staff. The test results for those three initial inmates came back positive, which prompted the testing of the remainder of the residents in that housing pod. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12, the test results were received, informing officials that 23 additional residents had also tested positive. All were from the same housing pod. All of the 23 newly positive residents are currently asymptomatic and are being closely monitored by jail medical personnel. At the present time, there is no indication that this exposure spread beyond that one pod. Working with both the Guilford County Health Department and Emergency Management, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has formulated a plan to quickly test the remainder of the population of the Greensboro Detention Center as well as all employees. There are also plans to test all residents and staff of the High Point Detention facility in the very near future. Since mid-March 2020, the Sheriff’s Office has had a pro-active COVID-19 protocol in place. Upon entering either the Greensboro or High Point Detention Centers, all new residents are quarantined for 14 days. If they show no symptoms of COVID-19, they are then placed into a housing unit. The housing units are sanitized twice daily and all employees entering the facilities have their temperature checked at the entrance. All residents and staff are required to wear masks when not in their rooms or offices. Over the last 10 months, these protocols have proven very effective in keeping jail residents safe from exposure to the Coronavirus. The sheriff’s office is now working closely and quickly with the Guilford County Health Department to determine the cause of these 26 new cases. Any additional media inquiries should be directed to GC Communications Specialist, Lori Poag at (336) 641-2752.